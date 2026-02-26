Near record heat Friday, sunny Saturday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Friday will be the hottest day of the week surpassing 80 degrees and nearing 90 in some parts of our area.

Cloud coverage is decreasing as the atmospheric river storm track is moving further north and will pass over California on Saturday morning, allowing us to clear out here at home by Saturday afternoon.

Clouds will return late Sunday as we cool down into Monday with an interior California rain system that is only bringing light chances to the central valleys, no rain expected locally.

We will warm up again next Wednesday and Thursday, back into the 70s.