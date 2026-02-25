Skip to Content
Toasty Thursday, record heat possible Friday

today at 7:13 pm
Published 2:54 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Warm weather continues Thursday in the high 70s and low 80s.

Friday we could tie or break daily records as it will be the warmest day of this week.

Winds turn onshore Saturday bringing some cooling to coastal areas but it will be a warm weekend for all areas.

A low pressure system will move south through California on Sunday, March 1st and bring further cooling and more clouds to the region.

Some areas dip into the high 60s on Monday which is closer to normal.

We will rewarm into the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Evan Vega

