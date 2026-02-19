Chilly Friday, warmer weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - We received between 0.5 and 1.5 inches for most cities during Thursday morning's rainstorm. We will be dry through the weekend.

Friday will be cold with most of the region not warming out of the 50s, clouds and breezy winds are likely to be leftover.

Increasing clearing and slight warming arrives Saturday, rising to near 68 degrees on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm - in the low 70s - as high pressure is expected to build.

Rain chances for midweek next week are decreasing. Warm weather is looking to be the more likely outcome through next weekend to finish off February.

Wind alerts will expire Thursday night, winter weather mountain alerts and high surf advisories expire Friday morning.