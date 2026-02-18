Rain Thursday morning, dry but cold Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Rain returns overnight Wednesday through Thursday morning producing rain that it is expected to be lighter than Tuesday night's lightning and thunderstorm.

About one half to one inch is possible with snow levels dropping to 3000 ft, about 1 inch possible at 4000 ft on Thursday.

Light showers linger Thursday afternoon with dry but cold conditions following on Friday.

We will warm up Sunday and Monday before rain chances return for next Tuesday with another storm potentially bringing another half inch of rain to the area, then drying out for the rest of the week after that.

A Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountain winter storm warning, coastal wind advisory, high surf advisory, and SLO County mountain high wind warning remain in effect.