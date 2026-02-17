Flood watch & strong winds Tuesday night, showers linger Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds and steady rain will move across the region Tuesday evening producing another half inch of rain or more for the region with a flood watch in effect.

Snow levels will be drop to 3000 ft Tuesday night.

Wednesday will have lingering showers for north county and SLO county, little rain expected south of Santa Ynez due in part to northwest winds but a few light showers are possible for our southeast.

Another round of rain moves through very early Thursday morning - about a quarter to half inch expected.

It will be dry but chilly on Friday with some areas not warming out of the 50s.

There are more rain chances for Sunday through Wednesday of next week.

A winter storm warning is in effect until 7am Friday for Santa Barbara and Ventura County mountains. A wind advisory is in effect until Wednesday morning. A high surf advisory lasts until 10pm Friday.