Cloudy Valentine’s Day, stormy Presidents Day

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will cool back into the 60s Saturday with mostly cloudy conditions by the end of the day ahead of our next rainstorm.

Light showers will begin Sunday before heavy rain moves across the region Sunday night through Monday morning, dropping 1 to 3 inches or more of rain locally. Rainfall rates this night are expected to reach .75 to 1 inch per hour which can cause debris flows.

It will get colder on Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping snow levels down to 3000 ft possibly 2500 ft at times - plus scattered rain showers adding another inch or more to our region through midweek.

There's a chance for some light lingering showers Thursday with sunshine returning next Friday.