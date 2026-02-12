Warm Friday, holiday weekend storm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - We'll warm into the high 60s and low 70s on Friday with sunny skies.

Saturday will be cloudy and a few degrees cooler. A high surf advisory is in effect until 9am Saturday for Central Coast and SLO County beaches with waves up to 13ft.

Light rain will begin Sunday and strengthen overnight through Monday. This initial part of the storm will likely be the strongest and produce 1-2 inches of rain near the coast, more inland.

Flooding, thunderstorms, strong winds and mountain snow will remain possible through Wednesday. Snow levels will drop to 3000 ft and we will get 1-3 inches of additional coastal rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday, with lingering chances through Thursday, drying by next Friday.