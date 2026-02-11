Clearing Thursday, warmer Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - We are clearing out from the quick moving storm that dropped over an inch of rain in some areas locally including the Santa Ynez Valley and Ventura County.

Clouds will continue to exit our area Thursday with brief offshore winds as we warm up into the high 60s and low 70s Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday will be a dry but cloudy Valentine's Day in the mid 60s.

Sunday a large storm arrives producing rain through Tuesday or Wednesday. 2-4 inches along the coast and 3-6 inland remains the forecast for this storm. Cold temperatures, strong winds, flooding concerns, thunderstorms and mountain snow will be factors of this large system.

Snowfall will be possible as low as 3 or 4 thousand feet next week. Multiple feet of snow is possible for elevations above 6000ft California.