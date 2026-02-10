Rain through Wednesday morning, drying Thursday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Tuesday night's rainstorm will continue overnight with light spotty showers into early Wednesday.

30-50mph wind gusts are expected with wind alerts in effect and about an inch of rain possible for most areas.

Mostly dry conditions will begin Thursday with a warm and sunny day to follow on Friday.

Valentine's Day on Saturday will be cool and cloudy ahead of a stronger multi-day storm.

Sunday through Wednesday will be rainy with 2 to 4 inches expected near the coast and 3 to 6 inches inland with snow levels dropping to 4000 ft.