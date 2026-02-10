Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Rain through Wednesday morning, drying Thursday

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Tuesday night's rainstorm will continue overnight with light spotty showers into early Wednesday.

30-50mph wind gusts are expected with wind alerts in effect and about an inch of rain possible for most areas.

Mostly dry conditions will begin Thursday with a warm and sunny day to follow on Friday.

Valentine's Day on Saturday will be cool and cloudy ahead of a stronger multi-day storm.

Sunday through Wednesday will be rainy with 2 to 4 inches expected near the coast and 3 to 6 inches inland with snow levels dropping to 4000 ft.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.