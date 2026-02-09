Rainy Tuesday, evening showers & strong winds

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Rain returns to the region for the first time in about a month starting Tuesday.

Evening showers will continue through early Wednesday morning producing an inch or less of rainfall near the coast, 1-2 inches possible in higher elevations.

Brief rainfall rates are expected, about half an inch per hour with strong winds.

Wind advisories are in effect for all inland and mountain areas with gusts up to 50 mph.

Drying begins Wednesday afternoon, clearing on Thursday and warming on Friday.

Valentine's Day is now looking mostly dry as a stronger rain system is not expected to arrive until Sunday or next Monday which could potentially bring us 2-4 inches of rain over several days.