Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Rainy Tuesday, evening showers & strong winds

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:18 pm
Published 3:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Rain returns to the region for the first time in about a month starting Tuesday.

Evening showers will continue through early Wednesday morning producing an inch or less of rainfall near the coast, 1-2 inches possible in higher elevations.

Brief rainfall rates are expected, about half an inch per hour with strong winds.

Wind advisories are in effect for all inland and mountain areas with gusts up to 50 mph.

Drying begins Wednesday afternoon, clearing on Thursday and warming on Friday.

Valentine's Day is now looking mostly dry as a stronger rain system is not expected to arrive until Sunday or next Monday which could potentially bring us 2-4 inches of rain over several days.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.