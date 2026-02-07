Super Sunday weather ahead, Feb 8th forecast

A beautiful and warm mid Winter day once again for the entire region as a mild offshore flow slowly turns more westerly. We could see some patchy fog as warm offshore winds wane even further, otherwise look for mostly clear skies through the overnight with lows in the 40's and 50's. For Sunday, aside from some passing mid and upper level clouds, more sunshine is expected with highs mostly in the 60's and 70's expected. A strong westerly swell will keep surf above normal through the weekend with Surf Advisories dropping off by Monday. But, west and northwest facing beaches could easily still see large waves in to next week.

Looking ahead, a storm system is expected to approach the region early next week with increasing clouds and cooler temperatures. Rain chances look promising for mid week with widely scattered showers expected. The area of low pressure is fairly strong, but there is not a lot of moisture for the system to tap in to. With that said, we will likely see most areas picking up anywhere from a tenth of an inch to maybe one half inch of rainfall. Clouds will begin to clear out for the second half of the work week, but slight chances for showers will linger as some moisture drifts in off the ocean. Temperatures will hover near to slightly above normal through much of the upcoming week. More storms are potentially lining up in the Pacific which could produce more showers on Valentine's Day as well as through President's Day or Monday. There are still some uncertainty in the forecast models and we will work that out all next week in order to see what might be shaping up as a wet third week of February.

Click here to download our First Alert Weather App.