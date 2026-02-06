Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warm & sunny Super Bowl weekend, tracking next rainstorm

KEYT
By
New
Published 2:53 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - After inland thunderstorm chances for Friday night, we will clear out and warm up Saturday through Sunday to near 75 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Northeast offshore winds will also increase this weekend helping cause the near 10 degrees of warming.

We cool to the high 60s Monday ahead of light rain chances for midweek.

A stronger and cold rainstorm will arrive around Valentine's Day weekend with higher rainfall amounts and impacts expected.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.