Warm & sunny Super Bowl weekend, tracking next rainstorm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - After inland thunderstorm chances for Friday night, we will clear out and warm up Saturday through Sunday to near 75 degrees and mostly sunny skies.

Northeast offshore winds will also increase this weekend helping cause the near 10 degrees of warming.

We cool to the high 60s Monday ahead of light rain chances for midweek.

A stronger and cold rainstorm will arrive around Valentine's Day weekend with higher rainfall amounts and impacts expected.