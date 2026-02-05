Cool & cloudy Friday, warm & sunny Super Bowl weekend

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures drop from the 80s into the high 60s and low 70s Friday, nearly 10 degrees cooler.

It will be cloudy Friday with drizzle possible.

Offshore winds and high pressure returns Saturday warming us up for Super Bowl Sunday with increased clearing.

We will stay warm Monday as the heat exits east.

Temperatures drop back into the 60s Tuesday with light rain possible midweek next week, with more rain chances for Valentine's Day weekend.