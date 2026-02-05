Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Cool & cloudy Friday, warm & sunny Super Bowl weekend

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:42 pm
Published 2:45 pm

SANTA BARBRA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures drop from the 80s into the high 60s and low 70s Friday, nearly 10 degrees cooler.

It will be cloudy Friday with drizzle possible.

Offshore winds and high pressure returns Saturday warming us up for Super Bowl Sunday with increased clearing.

We will stay warm Monday as the heat exits east.

Temperatures drop back into the 60s Tuesday with light rain possible midweek next week, with more rain chances for Valentine's Day weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.