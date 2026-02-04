Skip to Content
Cloudy & warm Thursday, sunny Super Bowl weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Toasty temperatures continue Thursday as clouds move in from the southeast.

Temperatures drop Friday as high pressure exits east, gets replaces with weak low pressure, and onshore winds ramp up.

Despite the upcoming cooling, we will remain warm and in the 70s through this weekend with offshore winds giving us a boost to near 75 on Super Bowl Sunday.

Two rainstorms are now expected for next week - one around Tuesday with another possible during the Valentine's Day weekend though both systems expected to produce under half an inch expected each.

Evan Vega

