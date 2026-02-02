Warm Tuesday, hot midweek & tracking rain chances

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - We rewarm up Tuesday into the high 70s before another midweek heat spell with temperatures to near or surpass 80 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday.

Santa Barbara's lowest temperature for the first few nights of the Film Festival are in the mid 50s so it will be dry and comfortable kickoff.

We will cool Friday and Saturday with increasing clouds and some morning drizzle chances though temperatures will stay in the low 70s.

We will actually get a slight boost in temperatures on Super Bowl Sunday staying in the 70s, mostly clear.

Temperatures will drop Monday as a rain system nears our area for next Tuesday or Wednesday with up to half an inch expected locally so far.