February starting our sunny and nice, Monday Feb 2nd forecast

Slightly cooler weather today as winds turned just enough onshore or more from the west bringing in more mild ocean air. Look for a slight chance for low lying patchy fog through the overnight with lows in the 40's and 50's. For Monday, look for mostly sunny to at times, partly cloudy skies and temperatures mostly in the 60's and 70's. Winds will be variable with early offshore breezes turning onshore by the afternoon.

Looking ahead, our Winter has really taken a step back in to what we normally see in October or early November. The storm carrying Jet Stream continues to run well over the top of us and the very wet southerly moisture that we saw in late December is now staying well to our south. We are expecting to see cooler temperatures to start the new work week and then high pressure is expected once again strengthen with more breezy offshore winds and another warm up. Winds could get strong enough to warrant a Wind Advisory being issued for portions of Ventura County in the usual wind prone areas. Look for widespread 70's and 80's with maybe even a 90 being reached as a result of the warm winds. High pressure will then quickly break down as we head toward the weekend and some of our long range forecast models are hinting a sprinkle chance somewhere around the following Monday or Tuesday. We will keep a close on that and hopefully see a return of more rain as we could definitely uses some more.

