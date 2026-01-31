Cooling & then warm again, Sunday Feb 1st forecast

Our seemingly endless balmy offshore wind driven weather will change a. bit as we head in to Sunday. High pressure is weakening just enough to hopefully allow for cooler Pacific air to move back onshore. This means patchy fog is possible which could locally dense for the very early morning hours. Most of the region is pretty dry because of the lingering effects of the recent offshore flow. Look for highs on Sunday to cool across the entire region, but still stay on the nice side with 60's and 70's. A few 80 degree reading are possible, but not expected region wide as a stronger onshore flow develops.

Looking ahead, our Winter has really taken a step back in to what we normally see in October or early November. The storm carrying Jet Stream continues to run well over the top of us and the very wet southerly moisture that we saw in late December is now staying well to our south. We are expecting to see cooler temperatures through about Tuesday and then high pressure is expected once again to strengthen and yet another offshore flow will develop by mid week and bring back another round of very warm temperatures. Winds could get strong enough to warrant a Wind Advisory being issued for portions of Ventura County in the usual wind prone areas. Look for widespread 70's and 80's with maybe even a 90 being reached as a result of the warm winds. High pressure will then quickly break down as we head toward the weekend and some of our long range forecast models are hinting a sprinkle chance somewhere around the following Monday or Tuesday. We will keep a close on that and hopefully see a return of more rain as we could definitely uses some more.

