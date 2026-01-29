Warming Thursday, tracking a toasty weekend

Clear skies and a fast warming trend is ahead Thursday. Minimal marine layer coverage and ample sun help to warm us up by midday. Highs rise into the 60s and mid 70s. Winds will be blustery through Ventura prompting a Wind Advisory in effect now through 2pm. Gusts will near 45mph and prevailing winds hold at 20-30mph.

More warm weather and winds Friday. High pressure is at peak strength, meaning 70s and 80s are in the forecast. Offshore flow will cause tons of sunshine and it'll be the perfect afternoon for the beach. Grab some sunscreen and head out! Santa Ana winds crank in Ventura, so another Wind Advisory will be issued and holds through the weekend.

Saturday will be another peak heating day, very similar to Friday. The notable pattern shift begins Sunday as marine clouds greet northern areas to start the morning and cool temperatures off a few degrees. Dense marine clouds blanket all beaches by Monday and we start the new week and new month with gloomy mornings. Fast clearing patterns and mid 60s and 70s area ahead for next week.