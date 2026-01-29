Skip to Content
Heating up Friday, warm & sunny weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Temperatures will heat up into the the high 70s and 80s Friday through Saturday, nearing daily records.

Wind alerts have expired but breezy east winds can be expected here this weekend.

Slight cooling and some clouds arrive Sunday into Monday when offshore winds weaken.

Another high pressure system will ramp up temperatures by midweek next week near 80 degrees once again.

No rain chances are present locally through at least Super Bowl Sunday, Feb 8th.

Evan Vega

