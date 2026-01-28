Sunny Thursday, heating up Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Offshore winds pick up Thursday, clearing our skies as high pressure strengthens.

Breezy winds will also impact parts of SLO and Ventura Counties with wind advisories issued.

We will reach peak heating this week on Friday and Saturday, entering into the low 80s locally - nearing daily records with temperatures 15 degrees above average.

There will be slight cooling on Sunday and Monday because of onshore flow and a brief system in the upper northwest coast - though it will still be warm here in the 60s and 70s.

Another warmup is on tap for next week with dry weather to kick off the first few days of Santa Barbara International Film Festival and no rain chances through Superbowl Sunday.