Sunny Tuesday, cloudy Wednesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High 60s and mostly clear skies can be expected Tuesday.

A rainy system will move into Northern California Wednesday and will increase our cloud coverage though rain is unlikely across our region expect for slight chances in northwest SLO County.

We will clear Thursday and warm into the low 70s with gusty east winds to pick up in Ventura County.

Offshore winds and warm weather continues into the weekend bringing us to the mid 70s and some areas nearing 80.

Slight cooling begins Sunday, February 1st, with no rain chances at this time beyond the 7 day forecast.