Sunday, Jan 25th forecast looks great

A deep marine layer produced some spotty drizzle this morning before a light to moderate offshore flow developed which scoured out the clouds and left us with a nice day. The winds are just strong enough in Ventura County to warrant low end Wind Advisory for portions of Ventura County which last through Sunday. Wind gusts could exceed 35 mph below foothills and canyons that favor a north to northeast direction. Again, this brief Santa Ana should die out by late Sunday. As is normal with a weak offshore flow, patchy fog could develop for some wind protected areas and settle close to the ground making for reduced visibilities. Temperatures on Sunday area expected to range from the low to mid 60's for most areas with perhaps a 70 or two in the warmest areas.

Looking ahead, the new work week will start off quiet with more mild weather. A storm system will barrel in to the Pacific Northwest with the tail end dropping far enough south to maybe bring some brief light rain the Central Coast by late Tuesday. Our forecast computer sees the rain not really holding together south of the Bay Area, but a slight chance will stay in play for now. High pressure then builds over the region and we expect to see mostly clear skies and slight warming as we head in to next weekend. However, the ever active Pacific storm track will continue to be busy with systems pushing onshore well to our north. We still don't see any significant rain chances as we approach February, but mid and high level clouds will likely drift over us. If something does develop or slide farther south, we will let you know if rain chances possibly come in to play over the weekend.