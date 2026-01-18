Martin Luther King Day looking great, Monday Jan 19th forecast

Aside from a few passing mid and upper level clouds, beautiful Fall like weather was once again our weather story. Look for another mild to cool night with just light offshore winds for some areas. Patchy dense fog is not expected, but as is normal with weakening offshore winds, could develop for a few areas. Martin Luther King Day looks very nice with more of the same early offshore winds slowly turning onshore through the day. Expect highs to be in the upper 60's and 70's with even a few low 80's possible.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to weaken and retreat which will open the door to much cooler weather ahead. With the stronger onshore flow returning, patchy fog will likely return and temperatures will noticeably cool through the work week. We should see more cloud cover developing for the second half of the work week as weak high pressure keeps the Pacific storm track to our north. There is a slight chance for some very light rain late in the work week or early next weekend. Computer models show the possibility right around Friday. We will have to monitor this closely and see of something can sneak in under our weak high pressure ridge and bring some showers. Looking at the long range, forecast models see better chances for rain right around the very end of the month. We shall see how that develops and update you with as we head through next week.

