Cooling ahead, Sunday Jan 18th forecast

Beautiful with more above normal temperatures was once again our weather story as roll past the middle of the month. High pressure and the resultant moderate offshore flow is slowly weakening with all wind advisories dropping off. A slight turn in the wind will allow for some cooling on Sunday, but most areas will still be above normal with upper 60's and 70's expected. A few areas might even top out near or slightly above the 80 degree mark. As is normal with weakening offshore flow events, patchy fog could develop for low lying areas as humidity values start to recover and creep back up.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to weaken and retreat which will open the door to much cooler weather ahead. With the stronger onshore flow returning, patchy fog will likely return and temperatures will noticeably cool through the work week. W should see more cloud cover developing for the second half of the work week as weak high pressure keeps the Pacific storm track to our north. There is a slight chance for some very light rain late in the work week or early next weekend. Computer models show the possibility right around Friday. We will have to monitor this closely and see of something can sneak in under our weak high pressure ridge and bring some showers. Looking at the long range, forecast models see better chances for rain right around the very end of the month. We shall see how that develops and update you with as we head through next week.

