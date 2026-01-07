Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Windy Thursday, freeze watch

KEYT
By
Published 3:10 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds and cold temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are going in effect until Thursday evening.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Ojai and parts of inland Santa Barbara County through Thursday morning with overnight lows near or below freezing.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect until 9pm Friday with 15 ft waves possible north of Lompoc.

Warming begins Friday as we enter the high 60s for the weekend.

Santa Ana Winds will ramp up Friday and Saturday also, likely continuing into next week.

Low 70s arrive next week with sunshine.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.