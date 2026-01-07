Windy Thursday, freeze watch

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Strong winds and cold temperatures are expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are going in effect until Thursday evening.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for Ojai and parts of inland Santa Barbara County through Thursday morning with overnight lows near or below freezing.

A High Surf Advisory is also in effect until 9pm Friday with 15 ft waves possible north of Lompoc.

Warming begins Friday as we enter the high 60s for the weekend.

Santa Ana Winds will ramp up Friday and Saturday also, likely continuing into next week.

Low 70s arrive next week with sunshine.