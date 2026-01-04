Lingering showers, Monday Dec 5th forecast

The threat for showers will remain through Sunday evening and then diminish through Monday. Flood Advisories are expected to drop off through Sunday evening. A Special Marine Alert should also expire as the bulk of this latest wave of moisture moves past the region. The alert is the result of chances for thunderstorms and severe weather such as lightning, strong winds and the slight threat for waterspouts. Again, showers will be scattered through the late night and in to early Monday.

Looking ahead, an area of low pressure will drop southward and keep us under the threat for more showers through very early Tuesday. Our computer forecast models see the low staying just offshore and keeping most of the rain out to sea. If this expected path changes a bit more toward the coastline, our rain chances will increase. For now, we expect a more westerly path and only light scattered showers with small accumulations. Once we get through Tuesday, things are expected to improve quickly as a dry northerly flow develops. Our afternoon highs will stay cool through most of the work week, but then warm as we head in to next weekend. With the dry and clear skies, overnight lows will drop with the lack of cloud cover and we could see a couple of chilly mornings. The overall good news is that we will be seeing some welcome sunshine to help dry things out after a very wet Christmas and New Years.

