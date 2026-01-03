More rain on the way, Sunday Jan 4th forecast

Showers continue to fall across the region with pockets of moderate to heavy rain still possible. A widespread flood watch is expected to drop off through Saturday evening, but could be put back in to play if conditions dictate. Gusty southerly winds have also prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for much of the region through Saturday evening as well. Light rain will likely become heavier as we head in to early Sunday with the arrival of yet more Pacific moisture. We could pick up another one half to one inch of additional rainfall with foothills and mountains seeing even more. Rain should taper off through the late afternoon and evening. This next wave of moisture will also have a bit more cooler air drifting in with it. This means we could see more instability which could lead to thunderstorm development. If that does occur, heavy showers, hail and waterspouts or small tornadoes could be produced. We will monitor this closely and try to keep ahead of any developing severe weather.

Looking ahead, yet another shot of rain is expected as we head through Monday and low pressure scoots right past us just offshore. This wave of moisture will also more cooler air accompanying it and that means another chance for thunder. It will also mean that snow levels will drop less than 6 thousand feet which is good news for Southern California ski resorts. Once this system clears through Tuesday, a much cooler and dryer northerly flow will develop. While a drying out period will be very much welcomed, the cold air will bring in some frost and freeze issues by the second half of the work week. Daytime temperatures will also be on the cool side, but some warming is expected by next weekend.