Saturday morning rain, Sunday showers

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Rain returns overnight Friday into Saturday morning: about 1-2 inches near the coast.

A wind advisory has been issued until 6pm Saturday with up to 60mph gusts possible.

Weekend rain picks up again Sunday late morning and afternoon.

There will be a short break in the storm after that - before more rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning, which may bring another inch.

Dry weather will begin by Thursday though we are likely to stay cool next week.