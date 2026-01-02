Skip to Content
Saturday morning rain, Sunday showers

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Rain returns overnight Friday into Saturday morning: about 1-2 inches near the coast.

A wind advisory has been issued until 6pm Saturday with up to 60mph gusts possible.

Weekend rain picks up again Sunday late morning and afternoon.

There will be a short break in the storm after that - before more rain arrives Monday night into Tuesday morning, which may bring another inch.

Dry weather will begin by Thursday though we are likely to stay cool next week.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12.

