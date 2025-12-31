Skip to Content
New Year’s rain forecast, weekend storm to follow

Published 4:23 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Overnight rain on New Year's eve will continue into the morning of January 1st followed by light sprinkles.

Wednesday into Thursday could bring 1-2 inches of rain near the coast.

A flood watch and wind advisories are in effect through Thursday with gusts up to 55 mph possible.

Light showers will linger Friday before another storm arrives Saturday and Sunday, which could add another quarter to 1 inch.

More rain is expected through Tuesday of next week which could bring another 1-3 inches near the coast, 3-6 inches inland.

Evan Vega

