Cloudy Tuesday, 90% rain chance on New Year’s Eve & Day

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - It will be warm, cloudy and windy Tuesday before our next rainstorm.

Rain from the coast of Mexico arrives locally overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

The heaviest part of this storm will be New Year's Eve night into January 1st - not as strong as the Christmas week storm. It will be a warmer system with less damaging winds than the most recent storm.

An inch of rain or two is expected near the coast, two to four inches inland, with higher amounts in the south of our region.

Another storm arrives from the northwest Saturday and Sunday to create a rainy weekend Jan 3rd - 4th.

Ventura County's Santa Ana Wind alerts will expire 8pm Monday night.