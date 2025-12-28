Sunny with offshore winds for now, Monday Dec 29th forecast

A fantastic last Sunday of 2025 with plenty of sunshine and mostly mild temperatures. High Wind Warnings and Advisories are in effect for portions of Ventura County and will stay in play through most of Monday. Winds from the northeast could gust to as high as 50 mph or more below passes and canyons. With the heavy recent rains, soils will be soft and this could lead to some toppling of large trees. Even though the winds are mostly going to affect Ventura County, the whole region will be under the offshore flow and that means we will see a crisp and cool overnight followed by more sunshine and mild temperatures once again on Monday.

Looking ahead, the moderate to strong offshore flow will hold through Monday and then weaken rapidly through Tuesday keeping sunny and dry. By mid week and the start of 2026, another wave of moisture will sneak up from the south bringing scattered showers for New Year's Day. Models are in fairly good agreement with us seeing some sort of moisture and it should be on the light side. Temperatures will cool once again, but with the southerly flow, not be overly chilly. The rain chances will lessen for Friday, but could increase once again as we head in to Saturday and Sunday. Again, we don't see a repeat of our recent incredibly heavy rainfall, but light to moderate additional rain totals are likely. We will continue to monitor closely and update the forecast as changes to the exact timing and details come in to our First Alert Weather Center.

