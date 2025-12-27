Drying out for now, Sunday December 28th forecast

A much needed and deserved break from our recent rainy weather was delivered today as the entire region enjoyed plenty of sunshine. We could see a bit of fog developing for the overnight and in low lying areas which could settle close to the ground. For now, there are dense fog advisories, but reduced visibility could occur for some areas. Overnight lows will be on the cool side with clear skies and a mild northerly flow. Highs on Sunday should be nice once again with all the expected sunshine. Look for temperatures to be mostly in the low to mid 60's. A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to kick in to gear which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Watch for portions of Ventura which will last in to Monday. Santa Lucia winds will also develop for the Central Coast, but should stay below watch or advisory speed levels.

Looking ahead, our moderate to strong offshore flow will hold through early in the week which means plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. By mid week and the start of 2026, another wave of moisture will sneak up from the south bringing scattered showers for New Year's Day. Models are in fairly good agreement with us seeing some sort of moisture and it should be on the light side. Temperatures will cool once again, but with the southerly flow, not be overly chilly. The rain chances will lessen for Friday, but could increase once again as we head in to Saturday and Sunday. Again, we don't see a repeat of our recent incredibly heavy rainfall, but light to moderate additional rain totals are likely. We will continue to monitor closely and update the forecast as changes to the exact timing and details come in to our First Alert Weather Center.

