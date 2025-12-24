More rain and wind ahead, Dec 25th forecast

The first round of rain and wind from our powerful Christmas storm is done. The next blast of Pacific moisture will is following quickly on the first round's heals. Most of the region has either lost the Flood Warning or will as the night progresses. However, the region will hold on to a widespread Flood Watch through at least Friday afternoon. This means that as the next expected waves of rain move through, The National Weather Service will assess the situation frequently and upgrade any watches, wind or rain, to a warning level if need be. This would include thunderstorm development as that can lead to very high rainfall rates, strong wind or tornadoes and of course, lightning and thunder. We do see thunderstorm chances mixed in with the steady rain and wind through at least Friday afternoon. We have already received multiple inches of rainfall and an additional 1 to 3 inches plus are possible through early Saturday.

Fortunately, Saturday should lead to a drying out period for Sunday and in to the last few days of 2025. Temperatures will cool a bit for the overnights as the southerly flow is replaced with a more zonal or westerly flow. But, more sunshine means warmer afternoon highs with most areas pushing the mid 60's just before mid week or New Years. A tricky area of low pressure is expected to drift up from the south toward New Years Eve and could bring some light rain. We will need a couple more days to get a good eye on what that will ultimately bring. For now, we will focus on our current Atmospheric River storm parade and try to stay dry.

