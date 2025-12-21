Storms lining up, Monday Dec 22nd forecast

Winter officially started today and despite seeing yet another dry day, things are about to change. Lining up well out to our west, are at least a few waves of moisture that will start to bring rain by Tuesday. The showers will likely start through out the day on Tuesday and become heavy at times lasting through Thursday day. This has the tell tale signs for bringing moderate to heavy showers as sub tropical moisture is being pulled toward us from the southwest. For now, we do have widespread flood watches in effect across the entire region. We could also wind issues coming in to play as well as large surf. Because of the southerly origin of the moisture, snow levels should remain fairly high and as of now, there are no official Winter weather watches or advisories. Rain totals should fall in line with about 1 to 3 inches for coastal plains and 2 to 5 inches for foothills and mountains through Christmas day.

Looking ahead, the rain should turn more showery and be less intense with perhaps a few brief heavy showers for late Christmas day and in to Friday. We see the forecast becoming a bit tricky through the weekend and some pockets of moisture could linger. Either way, things should be much calmer despite the small chance for a shower or two. Yet another wave of moisture is poised to enter our region by early the following work week. That possibility is also playing havoc with our long range forecast models and we will need to monitor closely as details to timing and intensity will likely change. Get ready for at least a few wet days ahead and tune in to our broadcasts as well as right here on our website. Winter is starting our with a roar!