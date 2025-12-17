Skip to Content
Sunny Thursday, 80% rain chance on Christmas Eve

today at 3:59 pm
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - It will be warm and sunny Thursday with breezy winds below advisory levels.

Northeast winds will diminish the marine layer and temperatures will rise into the high 70s once again.

High pressure weakens and west winds return Friday causing quick cooling and more clouds for the weekend. There is a slight chance of some light rain dropping south into northern communities through Monday, likely under a 10th inch. A quarter inch is possible Tuesday even south of Point Conception.

An atmospheric river is expected on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Early data shows potential for 2-4 inches of rain near the coast and up to 8 inches for mountains. Snow is not as likely.

More rain systems may follow after the soggy holiday.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega

