Strong winds Wednesday, tracking rainstorm near Christmas

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - It will be warm and windy Wednesday with wind alerts issued for the region.

A wind advisory goes in effect 6pm Tuesday until 4am Thursday with 15-30 mph winds and 45 mph gusts expected in Santa Barbara County. Another alert goes in effect 3am Wednesday until 4am Thursday for Ventura County with 20-30mph winds and 60mph gusts.

We will be in the 70s again Wednesday however dense fog remains possible along some coastlines where clearing winds aren't as strong, especially if you're driving south through LA in the morning.

This weekend, most West Coast storms will stay north of our area but light rain is possible in San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County Saturday through Monday, with all temperatures dropping across the region during this time into the 60s.

There is increasing confidence in a moderate to possibly heavy rainstorm around Christmas.