Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Strong winds Wednesday, tracking rainstorm near Christmas

KEYT
By
Updated
today at 3:16 pm
Published 3:01 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - It will be warm and windy Wednesday with wind alerts issued for the region.

A wind advisory goes in effect 6pm Tuesday until 4am Thursday with 15-30 mph winds and 45 mph gusts expected in Santa Barbara County. Another alert goes in effect 3am Wednesday until 4am Thursday for Ventura County with 20-30mph winds and 60mph gusts.

We will be in the 70s again Wednesday however dense fog remains possible along some coastlines where clearing winds aren't as strong, especially if you're driving south through LA in the morning.

This weekend, most West Coast storms will stay north of our area but light rain is possible in San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County Saturday through Monday, with all temperatures dropping across the region during this time into the 60s.

There is increasing confidence in a moderate to possibly heavy rainstorm around Christmas.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.