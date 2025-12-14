Monday looking beautiful, Dec 15th forecast

Despite the patchy lingering fog along much of our coastline, our Sunday was a good one. A passing storm system well to our north will help to shift the flow just enough from the north which is offshore and that will weaken the fog and low clouds and a warm up is expected for Monday. Look for chilly morning lows in the 40's and 50's to warm nicely in to the 60's and 70's with a even few low 80's possible. Fog shouldn't be much of an issue other than maybe right along the immediate coast or low lying areas where moisture can linger with little to no wind.

Looking ahead, warming for Monday and Tuesday and then a gradual cool down through the remainder of the work week. A very weak area of low pressure could bring us a slight rain chance in our northern areas next weekend. The chance is very small, but we will keep an eye on that as well as what might be brewing for Christmas week. Our long range forecast models have been a hinting at seeing a pattern change close to December 22rd with rain becoming widespread and lasting through the 26th. It is very early and the models will likely change their forecast details as we get closer to Christmas week. The models have even hinted at seeing moderate to heavy rainfall amounts which means we will need to pay attention. We will monitor closely and update our long range forecast with regard to rainfall potential and timing. For now, enjoy the nice weather for the short term and remember where you left the umbrella as we get closer to Christmas.

