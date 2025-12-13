More fog and mild temps expected, Sunday Dec 14th forecast

A mix of clouds and fog today as a stronger westerly or zonal flow has taken hold for our region. Look for more low clouds during the overnight and we could once again see the fog lowering to create some patchy dense fog along with even some spotty drizzle. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40's and 50's.

For Sunday, look for a similar pattern of fog and sunshine with highs expected to warm in to the 60's and 70's. For now, there are no weather alerts for our region, but dense fog could be an issue early, so driving visibility issues could be present early.

Looking ahead, a slight up tick in temperatures is in the forecast as we head in to early next week and then a slight dip as high pressure rebuilds and then weakens through the middle of the week. Temperatures will stay on the mild side and above normal for this time of year for most of next week. A very weak area of low pressure could bring us a slight rain chance in our northern areas next weekend. The chance is very small, but we will keep an eye on that as well as what might be brewing for Christmas week. Our long range forecast models have been a hinting at seeing a pattern change close to December 23rd with rain becoming widespread and lasting through the 26th. It is very early and the models will likely change their forecast details as we get closer to Christmas week. We will monitor closely and update our long range forecast with regard to rainfall potential and timing. For now, enjoy the mild short term forecast and maybe try and remember where you left the umbrella just in case.

