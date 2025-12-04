Sunny Friday, tracking extra warm weather

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Sunny and warm conditions continue Friday.

Santa Ana winds will have subsided in Ventura County by Thursday night. Another freeze warning is issued for inland SLO County until 8am Friday.

Near or slightly above normal temperatures last through this weekend - high 60s and low 70s.

A big warmup arrives next week with temperatures nearing 80 degrees in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

The December warm spell will last through at least next Thursday and likely cool next weekend.