King Tides Tuesday, Santa Ana winds to end the week

Frost and Freeze Alerts are in effect for inland areas as overnight lows drop close to freezing. Winds switch back to onshore Tuesday bringing more marine clouds. Temperatures cool from days prior, highs reach into the 60s for most of the area. King tides are back in the forecast! High Surf begins early and will last through Thursday. Coastal flooding is possible for west facing beaches, especially during high tide, usually 7-11am. A Beach Hazard statement is in effect for Santa Barbara through Saturday.

Wednesday will be the coolest day of the week. Highs will rise into the mid 50s and low 60s. Frost and freeze alerts will likely be back. Marine clouds will fill the skies for the first half of the day before slowly clearing.

Our weather pattern shifts again Thursday as a large high pressure system sets up off the coastline. This will bring a moderate round of Santa Ana winds which may uproot trees. Temperatures rise slightly and skies turn mostly sunny. We hold near average through the weekend.