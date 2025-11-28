Picture perfect Black Friday weather, cooler than average weekend

Happy Friday! Weather will be picture perfect if you want to head out and do some shopping this afternoon. Skies turn back to mostly sunny and temperatures hold similar to Thanksgiving. Winds may be breezy this evening but it will be a welcome onshore pattern. Expect more marine clouds and cooler temperatures this weekend because of this new onshore flow!

Marine clouds fill the skies Saturday morning. Some low clouds and fog develop in for prone areas as well. Sea breeze along with a weak cold front will cool temperatures off a few degrees. Expect highs into the 60s. Marine waters appear calm and a very pleasant evening with some increasing mid to upper level clouds is on tap.

Expect more clouds to start Sunday morning before a quick clearing pattern. Temperatures hold below average into the new month of December. We stay dry with a rather unimpressive weather pattern until the middle of next week. A small chance of rain arrives back in the forecast. More details to come.