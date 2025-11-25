Skip to Content
Local Forecast

Warmer Wednesday, mild Thanksgiving

KEYT
By
Published 3:02 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - High pressure and offshore winds peak Wednesday keeping temperatures 5+ degrees above normal for another day before clouds move in on Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will cool slightly Thursday into the high 60s and low 70s.

We will clear out once again Friday as clouds move east welcoming back the sunshine to our area.

Temps drop below normal, low 60s, this weekend with another round of cloudy skies - though rain chances have decreased to 10 percent.

Low to mid 60s will last through our first couple days of December.

Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12.

