Mild Monday, pleasant holiday workweek forecast

A mild Monday is ahead with a few hours of marine clouds and some fog in the morning in northern areas. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9am for fog prone areas of Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Ynez. Visibility could drop to a quarter of a mile or less. Clearing skies and near average temperatures make for a perfect afternoon! Head out and go for a walk or a nice game of pickleball. Light Santa Ana winds occur down through Ventura, aiding in a warming trend. Expect highs into the 60s and 70s.

Rinse and repeat weather is on tap for Tuesday as skies clear quickly and temperatures rise into he 60s and 70s once again. Offshore winds keep skies clear through Ventura while some fog and clouds appear north of Gaviota. Winds will not be up to advisory levels but keep an eye on decorations.

We slowly warm Wednesday and Thanksgiving, these will be the warmest days of the week! A few clouds and some fog will appear Thanksgiving morning before clearing out. Black Friday begins the cooling trend and wet weather arrives this weekend. This system will be small and rather unimpressive, likely to arrive on Sunday. Keep an eye on the forecast!