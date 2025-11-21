Lingering showers Friday, holding dry & mild into the holiday week

Slight chances of rain appear Friday. Most impacts will be inland and through LA counties, where thunderstorms could spin up waterspouts and tornadoes. In our coverage zone however, expect some clearing skies and drying weather. A pop up thunderstorm or two is possible. Most likely the showers will start inland and cross over beaches fast. Similar scenerio to Tuesday, where some microclimates got hail from a quick moving cell!

We dry out Saturday and winds die down. Temperatures rise into the upper 60s and low 70s, a few degrees warmer than the days prior. High Surf Advisories remain for west facing beaches. Dangerous rip currents and waves of 12-16Ft are expected. Skies clear out and the sun shines bright!

Dry weather lasts Sunday throughout Black Friday. Temperatures will hold into the 60s and low 70s each day. Expect some marine clouds in the morning and clearing out every afternoon. Dry and mild weather is on tap for Thanksgiving! Enjoy! Some indications of rain appear into the weekend, still more information to come.