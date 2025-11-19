Rainstorm Thursday, dry by the weekend

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Another rainstorm arrives north early Thursday morning, traveling across the region by the afternoon.

The storm has weakened slightly, by about 20% upon nearing, though a quarter inch to 2 inches remains possible locally with lighter amounts near the coast and highest amounts and snow expected in the mountains.

Thunderstorms are also possible within this system which may create heavy isolated cells of rainfall.

Showers may linger, especially inland, overnight through early Friday.

Dry, calm, and pleasant weather arrives this weekend with no local rain chances through Thanksgiving and temperatures holding between the mid 60s and low 70s.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Ventura County Mountains with up to 6 inches of snow possible above 6000 ft. High surf is expected through the weekend with waves up to 8ft in Ventura County and up to 16ft waves north of Pt Conception through Monday.