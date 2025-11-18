Cool & damp Tuesday, next round of rain Thursday

An extra cooled system crosses over the region Tuesday, causing a very cold and frosty morning. Some areas dipped down close to freezing, so protect your pets, plants and pipes! We have a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms today. When thunder roars, go indoors! High temperatures will rise into the 50s and 60s. Snow levels lower significantly and a Winter Weather Advisories is in effect for portions of the Ventura County Mountains through 10pm. Above 7,000FT expect to run into snow accumulations of 5-10FT and hazardous passes. A High Surf Advisory holds through 10am for San Luis Obispo County, whee 7-11Ft waves are expected.

We get a break from the rain Wednesday. Most of the area will experience more sunshine and breezy winds. High rise into the 60s for most beaches. Still well below average for this time.

Our next round of rain arrives Thursday. Thus system is much weaker and will bring light rainfall for most of the area. The cold front breaks down by the time it reaches the area so some microclimates may skate away with no rainfall. We hold with a slight chance of rain through Friday afternoon. Temperatures will be below average through Friday. A small warming trend is expected this weekend, a lot of the area will still fail to reach 70s.