Heavy rain Monday, tracking a soggy week

Rainfall totals over the last 5 days have been astonishing, with Santa Barbara measuring above 8 inches. Another round of intense rain and thunderstorms arrives to the Central Coast Monday. These showers will increase the risk of mudslides due to the already saturated ground. The timing of the storms are set to impact the area right around your morning commute. Expect pooling and ponding along major highways as some rainfall rates could near half an inch per hour. Rainfall totals will likely accumulate to an inch in Santa Barbara and closer to a half an inch for the rest of the area. Downed trees and power lines are possible as the ground is heavily saturated and strong winds will occur. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most of the interior and portions of the Santa Ynez mountains through noon. Waterspouts are a possibility due to the intense amount of rotation. Temperatures will hold into the 50s and low 60s.

Rain continues Tuesday as two low pressure systems dance around the coverage zone. Lighter showers and fast moving thunderstorms are expected. Use caution when traveling. We will likely see more sunshine and mild conditions by the afternoon. High rise into the 50s and 60s. Winds die off and marine conditions calm.



We get a break from the rain Wednesday but the dry weather is short lived. The next round of showers arrives Thursday and Friday. This storm is looking to bring less impacts and light rain. Stay tuned for the forecast.