Cool & cloudy Wednesday, heavy rain & strong winds arrive Thursday

Overcast skies and breezy winds occur Wednesday as a potent cold front approaches the area. With the cool mass of air, expect high temperatures to drop below average. Most beaches will max out into the 60s and low 70s. Some drizzle may occur early in the morning, but impacts look to be minimal other than slightly damp walkways. Rain may arrive overnight northern areas but this will be the appetizer before the real heavy band of rain arrives Thursday. Winds will be strong enough to move patio furniture and push palm fronds into the roadways. Make sure to put anything of value inside!

The heavy rain arrives early Thursday morning for San Luis Obispo. Travel safely as roadways will be very slick and some pooling and ponding may occur. The wall of rain moves into northern areas first then drops south by midday. Peak rainfall rates appear to be half an inch to three quarters of an inch per hour. If this band of moisture stalls, we could see a dramatic increase in rainfall amounts, but for now, it appears that 1-3 inches of rain is likely. Heaviest rain through all mountains, some areas may measure up to 4 inches. This will be a 4-6 hour event with moderate to heavy rainfall throughout that timeframe. Small creeks may overflow and burn scar areas will be at risk. Winds will be strong enough to impact high profile vehicles throughout the Gaviota corridor. The wall of rain pushes into Ventura and LA Counties by evening rush hour and may influence your drive home.

Lingering showers last Friday morning. Expect scattered rain throughout the first half of the day before drying by the evening. Once the cold front exits the area, we dry out for a day or so before more rain chances appear. Monday and Tuesday look to hold around 30% chance. This will be an evolving forecast, stay tuned.