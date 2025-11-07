Santa Ana winds & toasty temps this weekend, tracking rain next week

Temperatures jump Saturday and Sunday! While high pressure still dominates the area, we are now looking for Santa Ana winds to develop as well. This will bring an additional 3-5 degrees of warming. Look for temperatures into the 70s and 80s for beaches and 90s inland! We could break daily records as early as Sunday! The heat holds into Monday before a big weather shift into next week. Waves weaken and marine conditions finally return to equilibrium Saturday. Head to the beaches this weekend and Monday to escape the heat! Grab sunscreen and be aware that sundowner winds will impact the south coastline each evening.

Monday will be hot and windy. Heat Advisories may need to be issued for inland areas as 90s and triple digits could appear. Beaches will be sweltering into the mid 80s. Offshore flow will dominate the weather pattern until Tuesday. Weather whiplash will occur by mid-week when temperatures plummet 10-15 degrees and rain arrives.

Models continue to show a large storm setting up by Wednesday or Thursday of next week. While its timing is being pushed back, the amount of rain is not lessening, This may be a moderate to high impact storm. As of now, 1-3 inches of rain is in the forecast for our area, however this is very far out. More details to come!