Winds, waves & warmer weather Thursday, pleasant weekend

Happy Thursday! High pressure builds in and brings warm weather and clearing skies. Temperatures should be picture perfect with highs into the upper 60s and mid 70s. Quite the jump from the last few cool days! Winds will pick up near the south coastline tonight, prompting a Wind Advisory in Gaviota starting at 3pm. Gusts near 35mph are expected. The Beach Hazard Statement, Coastal Flood Advisory and High Surf Advisory remain in effect through Friday. Stay away from beaches, especially during high tide. These are King Tide Waves and can be very dangerous to swimmers and boaters.

Temperatures spike Friday. Highs rise into the upper 70s and some 80s for the coverage zone! Skies may be foggy to start but will clear out fast. Winds will be strong through Gaviota once more and another round of sundowners is expected. Waves are strong and all marine alerts hold through the evening. Hold off another few days before grabbing those surfboards!

We warm further Saturday and Sunday! While this may be great beach weather, aviod getting into the waters until Sunday! Dangerous rip currents and abnormally high waves will linger through Saturday. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler and cloudier. By mid-week another chance of showers appear in the forecast, however too far out to tell if this will manifest.